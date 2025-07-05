<i>Maa</i> Box Office Collection Day 8: Kajol's Film Crosses Rs 25 Crore Mark

Kajol's latest film Maa, a mythological horror drama directed by Vishal Furia, has shown a steady performance at the box office in its first week.

What's Happening

Released on June 27, Maa has earned approximately Rs 27.50 crore over eight days, according to early estimates by Sacnilk.

The film opened with Rs 4.65 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 6 crore on Saturday and Rs 7 crore on Sunday, bringing its opening weekend total to Rs 17.65 crore.

On Monday, it collected Rs 2.5 crore, followed by Rs 3 crore on Tuesday, Rs 1.85 crore on Wednesday, and Rs 1.5 crore on Thursday, taking the first week total to Rs 26.5 crore.

On its second Friday (Day 8), Maa added another Rs 1 crore, pushing the overall collection to Rs 27.50 crore.

Background

Despite facing competition from Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par and Kannappa, the film has managed to maintain consistent collections, driven by positive word-of-mouth.

Produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, and Kumar Mangat Pathak, Maa stars Kajol as a mother who channels the strength of goddess Kali to save her daughter from a supernatural curse.

The cast also includes Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, Jitin Gulati, and Kherin Sharma.

Set in a village where girls go missing under mysterious circumstances, the film blends horror with emotional drama and themes of love, courage, and survival.