This Pic Reveals Who Sonam And Rhea Get The 'Fashion Bug' From And It's Not Anil Kapoor

Rhea Kapoor's love for fashion needs no introduction. The filmmaker, who often doubles up as her sister Sonam Kapoor's stylist, believes that she has inherited the "fashion bug" from her designer mother Sunita Kapoor. In order to prove her point, Rhea dug out a throwback picture featuring her parents - Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor and she captioned it: "Now you know where Sonam Kapoor and I get the fashion bug from (it's definitely not Anil Kapoor)." She added the hashtags #stylingonpoint and #momsastunner to her post.

Just like us, Sunita Kapoor also loved the post and left several heart emojis in the comments section. Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor jokingly wrote: "Let me come back home." Film producer Ekta Kapoor also had an interesting thought about the picture. She wrote: "Sonu is the queen. Anil sir is looking like he shot for this photo yesterday."

Take a look at Rhea Kapoor's post here:

Anil Kapoor met designer Sunita Kapoor on the sets of the 1984 film Meri Jung and they got married the same year. Sonam Kapoor, the couple's eldest child, is a renowned Bollywood actress while Rhea Kapoor is a filmmaker. Their youngest child, Harshvardhan Kapoor, is also an actor, who made his Bollywood debut in Mirzya.

On the work front, Anil Kapoor was last seen in the comedy film Total Dhamaal. The actor has an impressive line-up of films that include Karan Johar's period drama Takht, Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti and Mohit Suri's Malang.

