Sunita Kapoor's Reaction On Rhea Kapoor's Throwback Pic Is Every Parent Ever

Rhea Kapoor shared this throwback picture. (Image courtesy: rheakapoor)

Highlights Rhea Kapoor shared a throwback picture on Instagram "Rhea, I am the one in the center," wrote Sunita Kapoor Rhea Kapoor is the daughter of Sunita and Anil Kapoor

Rhea Kapoor struck gold in her family photo archive and chanced upon an epic throwback picture of the "women who made" her. The grey scale picture features her mother Sunita Kapoor along with her mother and sister. "Nani. Mom. Masi. The women who made me," read the caption on Rhea's million-dollar picture (but more about that later). Sunita Kapoor, who was delighted to see the picture, left a comment on Rhea's post. She wrote: "Rhea, I am the one in the center. The cute one. Also the rondu one." Rhea responded to her mother's comment and wrote: "I know sons I've tagged you."

Farah Khan and Maheep Kapoor also reacted to Sunita's post. Maheep Kapoor reviewed the picture as "fab," while Farah Khan wrote: "Sunita will be mortified forever."

Take a look at Rhea Kapoor's post here:

Rhea Kapoor has a treasure full of throwback pictures and the filmmaker frequently delights her fans with them. A few days ago, she shared an adorable throwback picture of herself along with her mother Sunita Kapoor on her birthday and wrote: "Happy birthday to my conscience, oracle and constant challenger. I know you keep me grounded, sane and make me a better person. I don't know how they do it but moms make you fly and put you in your place at the same time. I love you mommy."

Here's the post we are talking about:

Rhea Kapoor is the younger daughter of actor Anil Kapoor and designer Sunita Kapoor. Rhea is a film producer and her last project was Veere Di Wedding, which featured her sister Sonam Kapoor alongside Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania.

