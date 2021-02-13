This Pic Reminded Ranveer Singh Of A Popular Character Played By Deepika Padukone. Any Guesses?

Deepika Padukone shared this image. (courtesy deepikapadukone)

Highlights They will next be seen together in '83

"Oh hi #NainaTalwar vibes," wrote Ranveer Singh

Deepika and Ranveer got married in 2018

Just when we were starting to miss Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's social media PDA, the actor dropped a comment on his wife's latest Instagram post. On Saturday evening, a bespectacled Deepika Padukone shared a picture of herself, in which she can be sitting pretty and laughing with all her heart. Deepika's husband and actor Ranveer Singh was quick to comment on her post. Ranveer thought that the picture had major "Naina Talwar vibes." He was referring to the studious and adventurous Naina Talwar - Deepika Padukone's character in the 2013 film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. "Oh hi #NainaTalwar vibes," the actor wrote. His comment had over 2000 likes within a few minutes.

See Ranveer Singh's comment on Deepika's post here:

Screenshot of Ranveer Singh's comment on Deepika's post.

"Weekend mood," Deepika Padukone captioned the happy picture.

The 2013 blockbuster Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, directed by Ayan Mukerji, showcased the love story of Naina Talwar (Deepika) and Bunny ( Ranbir Kapoor), who met during a trek, and ended up discovering their true dreams during the process. Distanced by time, they reunite at Aditi (Kalki Koechlin)'s wedding only to realise what they truly feel about each other.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married in a traditional South Indian ceremony - per Konkani rituals in 2018. They also had a North Indian wedding. The couple had an intimate destination wedding in Italy's Lake Como with only close friends and family in attendance. They later hosted grand receptions in Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have made three films together, all directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The 2013 film Ram-Leela, the period drama Bajirao Mastani and the 2018 film "Padmaavat". Ranveer Singh also made a cameo appearance as Deepika's groom in 2014 film Finding Fanny. They will also be seen together in '83, a film on India's 1983 World Cup win, which stars Ranveer as squad captain Kapil Dev; Deepika has a small role as Kapil Dev's wife Romi.