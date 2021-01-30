Inside Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh's Date Night With Director Shakun Batra. See Pics

Highlights
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh scooped some time out of their busy schedules to enjoy a perfect date night in Mumbai on Friday. The couple were photographed at a restaurant in Bandra. Director Shakun Batra, who is working with Deepika on a new film, also joined the duo for the dinner. Deepika Padukone, who was earlier spotted grocery shopping in Santa Cruz on Friday (more on that later), picked an all-black dress for her date night, while Ranveer Singh looked cool as usual in a yellow sweatshirt which he paired with blue joggers and green shoes. The couple were pictured arriving at the restaurant individually but left for their home walking hand-in-hand.
See pictures of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone from their date night:
Shakun Batra wore a white t-shirt, a blue jacket and grey jeans for the dinner. See a picture of the director arriving at the restaurant:
Earlier in the day, Deepika Padukone was photographed grocery shopping at Foodhall in Santa Cruz. She was wearing a black hoodie, distressed jeans and a pair of dark shades. The actress, who prefers doing her chores, exited the store with a couple of shopping bags.
Talking about Deepika Padukone's new film with Shakun Batra, the yet-to-be-titled project will also star Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Deepika Padukone was shooting for the project in Alibaug last year.
Deepika Padukone will also be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan and opposite Hrithik Roshan in Fighter.
Ranveer Singh's '83 will release in theatres this year.