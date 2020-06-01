Ranveer Singh's Comment On Deepika Padukone And Ranbir Kapoor's Pic Is So 'Cute'

Deepika shared this photo (courtesy deepikapadukone)

As Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani clocked seven years on Sunday, Deepika Padukone revisited fond memories from her yaadon ka pitara and shared a few of them on Instagram. Deepika, who played the role of Naina Talwar, was cast opposite Ranbir Kapoor, who played a character named Bunny, in the Ayan Mukerji-directed movie. Deepika Instagrammed a few glimpses of her first photoshoot with Ranbir for the movie along with a dialogue from the film: "Our very first look test. 'Yaadein mithai ke dibbe ki tarah hoti hain... Ek baar khula, toh sirf ek tukda nahi kha paoge' -Naina Talwar." While her post was flooded with comments about Ranbri and her Deepika's onscreen chemistry, it's Deepika's husband Ranveer Singh's comment turned out to be a general favourite. "Cuuuute," wrote Ranveer. Aww. Ranveer's comment has been 'liked' over 10,320 times in less than a day.

Deepika and Ranbir, who dated in the past, filmed the 2013 movie after their break-up. Deepika and Ranveer got married in December 2018 after dating for six years.

Deepika and Ranbir also co-starred with Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, which turned out one of Bollywood's most popular films on the themes of friendship and love. Deepika and Ranbir co-starred for the first time in Bachna Ae Haseeno. They also worked together in Imtiaz Ali's Tamasha, which tanked at the box office.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh not only dominates the comments sections on Deepika's posts but also her feed. He recently featured in this adorable post titled "World's most squishable face."

And this is what happened when Deepika Padukone took her label making skills a bit too far.

Deepika Padukone will co-star with Ranveer Singh in '83, which stars Ranveer int he role of Kapil Dev. It was scheduled to release in April. The sports drama has been postponed indefinitely because of the lockdown.