For Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's Is The 'World's Most Squishable Face'

Deepika Padukone shared a glimpse of her Sunday mood on Instagram with an adorable boomerang video, also featuring her lockdown partner Ranveer Singh, of course. The boomerang video is basically a snippet of Deepika and Ranveer's PDA - she can be seen kissing Ranveer, whose expression says it all. "World's most squishable face," Deepika captioned her post and added the hashtag "#Cutie". Meanwhile, Deepika's Instafam is clearly smitten by the post and cannot stop showering the couple with a whole lot of love. Karisma Kapoor summed up the emotion on Instagram over Deepika's post as she dropped the heart emoticon in the comments. Deepika and Ranveer, who are pretty guarded about their personal lives, appear to have opened up on social media, sharing glimpses of their lockdown activities.

Meanwhile, here's another time when Ranveer Singh made appearances on Deepika's Instagram. Inspired by Marie Kondo, Deepika did this with the label maker and had to had to share it with her fans.

And here's how Ranveer crashed Deepika's Nutella moment in the dead of the night. Deepika is also Ranveer's work-out partner in quarantine. Take a look.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Chhapaak. Deepika also has a role in '83, which stars Ranveer Singh as the protagonist and was scheduled to release in April. The sports drama has been postponed indefinitely as theatres are shut because of the lockdown. Deepika had also announced an interesting project - a Hindi remake Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway's The Intern. Deepika was to co-star with Rishi Kapoor in the movie, who died last month.