ICYMI: Deepika Padukone's 'Happy Sunday' Looks Like This

Our Sunday just got better, courtesy Deepika Padukone's latest Instagram entry. The 34-year-old actress shared a stunning throwback picture from what appears to be a photo shoot, on her Instagram profile. In the photograph, Deepika looks stunning as ever in a white outfit. She accessrorised her look with hoop earrings and a necklace. The actress can be seen sporting minimum make-up, with a tad bit of eye shadow and some nude lip colour. She has her hair styled in a ponytail. "Happy Sunday," Deepika captioned her post.

Deepika Padukone has been actively sharing throwback pictures on Instagram profile. On Saturday, she shared a throwback picture with Aamir Khan and her family and wrote: "Major throwback to 1st January, 2000. I was 13 and awkward. I still am. He was having lunch. Curd Rice to be precise. I was hungry, like I always am but he didn't offer and I didn't ask," she wrote.

Earlier this week, the Piku actress, who was missing her sister Anisha Padukone big time, shared a beautiful shot and she captioned it: "I miss you peanut. Cannot wait to jump on you and squish you." She added the hashtag #siblings.

The Meghna Gulzar-directed Chhapaak, based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, remains Deepika's last release. She recently signed the Hindi remake of the 2015 film The Intern, which was meant to star late actor Rishi Kapoor. The revised cast of the film has not been announced yet. The original film featured Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway in the lead roles. She will also be seen along with husband Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83, in which Ranveer will play the role of Kapil Dev and Deepika will play Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia.