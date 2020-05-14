Deepika Padukone 'Can't Wait To Squish' Sister Anisha. Cute, Na?

Deepika Padukone with sister Anisha. (courtesy: deepikapadukone)

It's raining love on Deepika Padukone's Instagram timeline. No, the actress did not share another mushy post with her husband Ranveer Singh. Deepika has, in fact been posting adorable pictures with her mother Ujjala Padukone and sister Anisha. Keeping up with the spirit of Throwback Thursday, the Piku actress shared a lovely picture with her sister Anisha Padukone. The ear-to-ear grins on the faces of the Padukone sisters clearly reflect the effect that they have on each other when they are together. Deepika, who was missing her sister big time, shared this beautiful shot and she captioned it: "I miss you peanut. Cannot wait to jump on you and squish you." She added the hashtag #siblings.

As of now, Anisha Padukone has not reacted to Deepika's post but we would love to see her response. Meanwhile, take a look at Deepika's post here:

Anisha Padukone also featured in Deepika's Mother's Day greeting for mom Ujjala. She shared a picture from her pre-wedding festivities held at her Bengaluru home (which happens to be Deepika'a hometown). Circa 2018. "Love you Amma," she wrote in her post.

This is the post we are talking about:

Deepika and Anisha are the daughters of veteran badminton player Prakash Padukone and Ujjala Padukone. Deepika is one of the highest-paid and critically acclaimed actresses in Bollywood, while her sister Anisha is a golfer.

The Meghna Gulzar-directed Chhapaak remains Deepika's last release. She recently signed the Hindi remake of the 2015 film The Intern, which was meant to star late actor Rishi Kapoor. The original film featured Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway in the lead roles. She will also be seen along with husband Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83, in which Ranveer will play the role of Kapil Dev and Deepika will play Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia.