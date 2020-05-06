Deepika Padukone And Her Piano - A Match Made In ABBA Heaven

Ranveer shared this photo of Deepika on his Insta story (courtesy ranveersingh)

Just when we were thinking that it's been a while since Deepika Padukone shared an update about her quarantine diaries, she actually did. On Wednesday afternoon, Deepika was in a musical mood and shared her ode to music on Instagram by borrowing lyrics from ABBA's song Thank You For The Music. Sharing a glimpse of her piano, Deepika conveyed how thankful she's for the way music has impacted her life as she picked this portion of the song to describe her thoughts on music: "Thank you for the music, the songs I'm (NOT) singing... Thanks for all the joy they're bringing. Who can live without it? I ask in all honesty... What would life be? Without a song or a dance, what are we? So I say thank you for the music... For giving it to me." Such a pretty piano corner, Deepika! We also spotted three photo frames with Deepika's favourite pictures (one of them is a throwback) on top of the piano.

Earlier in March, when the lockdown was yet to be imposed, Deepika and Ranveer Singh were in self isolation and indulging in new hobbies. Ranveer had revealed then that they were: "Eating, sleeping, exercising, watching movies and DP (Deepika) is teaching herself how to play the piano." He had shared this black and white photo of Deepika.

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Chhapaak and has been roped in for the Hindi remake of Hollywood hit The Intern. Deepika co-stars with Rishi Kapoor in the movie. Deepika also stars in Ranveer Singh's '83 - he plays Kapil Dev while she's been cast as his wife Romi Dev. '83, which was supposed to hit screens in April, has been postponed indefinitely due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.