On Sister Anisha's Birthday, Deepika Padukone Toasts Her Partner In... Guess The Crime

Deepika Padukone made sister Anisha Padukone's birthday a whole lot extra special with an adorable birthday greeting on Instagram. Sharing a BTS photo from the Padukones' household, Deepika referred to Anisha as her "partner in French fry." LOL. "Happy, happy birthday, my partner in French fry," Deepika captioned the photo, in which the Padukone sisters can be seen enjoying a plate of French fries. Anisha can be seen holding out a plate while Deepika's biting into one. Adding to her caption, Deepika now called Anisha a "French fry": "Actually... you are a French fry!" She wrapped her post by saying: "Okay, bye!" and the kiss emojis.

Meanwhile, a video of Deepika Padukone prepping up Anisha Padukone's birthday cake is crazy viral on the Internet. The Padukone sisters can be seen twinning in white.

Anisha Padukone often features in headlines for her posts teasing Deepika. Anisha trended a great deal for her post on Deepika Padukone's Madame Tussauds debut in London: "As if one of her was not enough... Double trouble," she Instagrammed.

The 34-year-old actress also often engages in social media banter with her sister. Anisha featured in Deepika's "snuggles and cuddles" photo, also featuring husband Ranveer Singh.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83, in which she plays the role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi Dev. Kapil Dev is played by Ranveer Singh. Deepika also announced her new film - Hindi remake of Hollywood hit The Intern - co-starring Rishi Kapoor.