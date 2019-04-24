Deepika Padukone's 'Cuddles And Snuggles' Pic With Ranveer Singh, Anisha Padukone Is All Heart

Deepika Padukone just treated us to this delightful photo (courtesy deepikapadukone)

Highlights Deepika Padukone shared a "snuggles" special photo She captioned it: "smashed in the middle!" Deepika features with Ranveer and Anisha in the photo

Deepika Padukone's new Instagram post is making us sign up for free hugs! The 33-year-old actress summed up the power of "cuddles and snuggles" in one photo, whose key ingredients are her husband Ranveer Singh and sister Anisha Padukone. Deepika, who rarely shares moments of her private life on Instagram, delighted all of us with a "smashed in the middle" post, in which she can literally be seen sandwiched between Ranveer and Anisha. The photo appears to be a selfie taken by Anisha and the three happy faces in the click speak a thousand words. Shared on Wednesday afternoon, the photo garnered as many as over 6 lakh 'likes' in half an hour.

Deepika Padukone's "snuggles and cuddles" photo feels like sunshine in a frame:

What makes the above photo all the more special is Anisha Padukone, who makes rare but memorable appearances on Deepika's Instagram (like we said, she's very private about her personal life). But Anisha ensures that she trolls her celebrity sister just like any other frenemy-like sibling.

But for Anisha Padukone, her jiju Ranveer Singh is the "main man."

On Instagram, we spotted big sister Deepika Padukone referring to Anisha as "baby Padukone", "smallie" and "my little." Anisha Padukone is a professional golfer.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been trending for adorable photos of them together from the actress' cousin's wedding. Both Deepika and Ranveer have busy work rosters - she is currently busy shooting for Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak while the Kabir Khan-directed '83 is keeping Ranveer busy.

