Anisha Padukone's Post On Deepika Padukone In Wax Is Every Sister Ever

Deepika Padukone at Madame Tussauds London. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Ranveer Singh was by Deepika's side at Madame Tussauds Deepika's parents and in-laws also tagged along The Internet described Anisha's post as "caption win"

Actress Deepika Padukone unveiled her wax statue at Madam Tussauds London on Thursday in the presence of her family minus sister Anisha, who made up for her absence on social media. Anisha shared a picture of Deepika adoringly looking at the wax statue from the event and wrote: "As if one of her was not enough... Double trouble #madametussauds #waxstatue #london." Anisha's Instafam declared this post as "caption win." An Intsagram user wrote: "Only sisters can ome up with such captions," while another added: "You're the funniest." Deepika Padukone also posted ROFL emoticons in the comments thread.

Check out Anisha Padukone's post for Deepika:

In London, Deepika Padukone was accompanied by her actor husband Ranveer Singh, who looked at the wax statue and said, "Can I take it home?" To this, Deepika said: "Now when you're here shooting for '83 and miss me, come here."

Watch the video here:

Deepika's parents Prakash and Ujjala Padukone and Ranveer's parents Jagjit Singh and Anju Bhavnani also attended the unveiling. Here are some fabulous pictures from the event held at Madame Tussauds London.

Deepika Padukone, who was last seen in "Padmaavat", is currently filming Chapaak. The Meghna Gulzar-directed film is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika also reportedly has a cameo in Ranveer Singh's upcoming film '83, directed by Kabir Khan. Ranveer Singh plays the role of Kapil Dev while Deepika will be seen as the cricketer's wife Romi Bhatia in a brief scene.

