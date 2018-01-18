This Pic Of Kareena Kapoor As A Bride (No, Not For Veere Di Wedding) Is Going Viral

Kareena Kapoor walked the ramp for designer Vikram Phadnis at the Shop Qatar shopping festival.

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 18, 2018 11:15 IST
3 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
This Pic Of Kareena Kapoor As A Bride (No, Not For Veere Di Wedding) Is Going Viral

Kareena Kapoor in Doha. (Image courtesy: Pompy Hans)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Kareena walked the ramp for Vikram Phadnis in Doha
  2. Kareena will be Anamika Khanna's showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week
  3. Her next film, Veere Di Wedding, releases on June 1
Fans of Kareena Kapoor, digging the Internet for updates on her upcoming film Veere Di Wedding, may stumble upon this picture of Kareena Kapoor from the Shop Qatar shopping festival in Doha. Kareena Kapoor makes for a spectacular bride in this picture from Doha, where Kareena walked the ramp for designer Vikram Phadnis. Kareena's make-up artist Pompy Hans shared the photo on his Instagram account and several others were shared by Kareena's team and Vikram Phadnis. Kareena looked resplendent in an embroidered soft pink lehenga with kundan jewellery. Here are some more pictures of Kareena Kapoor before she reached the ramp.
 
 

A post shared by (@pompyhans) on


 
 

A post shared by Vikram Phadnis (@vikramphadnis) on


 
 

A post shared by Poonam Damania (@poonamdamania) on



After she returns, Kareena will get busy completing Veere Di Wedding and also get set for the Lakme Fashion Week (Summer-Resort 2018), where she will be designer Anamika Khanna's showstopper, reports news agency IANS. Anamika Khanna will mix contemporary designs with diverse nude palette in her latest collection, the best of which will be worn by Kareena on the ramp. And we have seen how pretty Kareena looks in pastel shades above.

Last week, the makers of Veere Di Wedding released a new poster of the film, featuring the four female leads - Sonam Kapoor, Kareena, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. Can you spot Kareena here?
 
 

A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on



Comments
Close [X]
Kareena Kapoor was last seen in 2016's Udta Punjab and Veere Di Wedding will be her first film post-pregnancy. Kareena hasn't announced her next project after Veere Di Wedding (releasing on June 1) and it was reported that she will take up selective projects to spend more time with her son. Kareena Kapoor is married to Saif Ali Khan and they are parents to one-year-old Tamiur.

(With inputs from IANS)

Trending

kareena kapoor khanveere di weddingkareena films

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
South Africa vs IndiaICC Under-19 World CupYogaLiving HealthyPrice ComparisonDeals

................................ Advertisement ................................