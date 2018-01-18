This Pic Of Kareena Kapoor As A Bride (No, Not For Veere Di Wedding) Is Going Viral

Fans of Kareena Kapoor, digging the Internet for updates on her upcoming film Veere Di Wedding, may stumble upon this picture of Kareena Kapoor from the Shop Qatar shopping festival in Doha. Kareena Kapoor makes for a spectacular bride in this picture from Doha, where Kareena walked the ramp for designer Vikram Phadnis. Kareena's make-up artist Pompy Hans shared the photo on his Instagram account and several others were shared by Kareena's team and Vikram Phadnis. Kareena looked resplendent in an embroidered soft pink lehenga with kundan jewellery. Here are some more pictures of Kareena Kapoor before she reached the ramp.
After she returns, Kareena will get busy completing Veere Di Wedding and also get set for the Lakme Fashion Week (Summer-Resort 2018), where she will be designer Anamika Khanna's showstopper, reports news agency IANS. Anamika Khanna will mix contemporary designs with diverse nude palette in her latest collection, the best of which will be worn by Kareena on the ramp. And we have seen how pretty Kareena looks in pastel shades above.
Last week, the makers of Veere Di Wedding released a new poster of the film, featuring the four female leads - Sonam Kapoor, Kareena, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. Can you spot Kareena here?
(With inputs from IANS)