This Pic Of Imran Khan And Girlfriend Lekha Washington Does All The Talking

Lekha shared this image. (courtesy: LekhaWashington)

Imran Khan's girlfriend Lekha Washington shared a romantic picture of herself with Imran on her Instagram stories on Thursday. In the picture shared, Imran and Lekha can be seen locking eyes against a picturesque backdrop of a beach at night. The picture captures a silhouette version of the couple. Sharing the picture, Lekha didn't write any caption and she let the picture do the talking. Imran Khan has acknowledged his relationship with Lekha in an interview with Vouge a couple of months ago. He also corrected the narrative that their relationship started after he parted ways with ex-wife Avantika Malik.

Reflecting upon his relationship with Lekha, Imran told Vogue, "Lekha and I grew close during the lockdown, a year and a half after I had been separated from Avantika and almost a year after she had separated from her partner, not husband as it has been widely reported." He added, "There's this narrative of Lekha being a homewrecker, which infuriates me because not only is it misogynistic but it also takes away my agency as an individual."

Imran and Lekha attended Aamir Khan's daughter Ira's wedding festivities in Udaipur and reception in Mumbai. The then rumoured couple posed for the shutterbugs happily. They also featured together in Aamir's family members' album. In a set of images shared by actor-director Danish Husain, Lekha Washington and Imran Khan can be seen dressed in their fashionable best for the party. Lekha can be seen dressed in a red gown while Imran suited up. Sharing the images, Danish Husain wrote, "Loads of love to Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare for this union. Love to all of us. #ShaadiMubarak."

A couple of months ago, Lekha Washington and Imran Khan were spotted together at a party hosted by Monica Dogra and attended by actor Abhay Deol. Sharing the images, Abhay Deol wrote, "This was a fun, eclectic, bunch! Orchestrated by maestro Monica Dogra #friends #aboutlastnight." To this, Monica Dogra wrote: "Nights that give me life in Bombay." Take a look:

Lately, Imran Khan has been creating a buzz for his social media presence. He is known for films like Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, I Hate Luv Storys, Break Ke Baad, Delhi Belly, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, to name a few. Lekha has worked in Telugu and Tamil films.