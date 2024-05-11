Imran Khan On Co-Parenting Daughter With Ex-Wife Avantika Malik: 'We Split The Week'

Imran Khan shared this image. (courtesy: imrankhan)

Imran Khan and his ex-wife Avantika Malik got divorced in 2019. They are co-parenting their 10-year-old daughter Imara. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Imran Khan said that he looks after his daughter, Imara, without assistance from a nanny. The actor stated that he shares custody of Imara with his ex-wife, Avantika Malik. Imran shared, "I do all of the stuff for Imara without any nanny. I drive her to school myself in the morning. I pick her up. The limited amount of cooking that I can do, I do for her. I put her to bed. And that also is something that I was very conscious… rather than going off and trying to act in movies while I'm depressed."

Imran Khan added, "I was like, forget that. The most important thing is she should have the memory and the experience that in my childhood, my dad was the one who would drive me to school.”

Opening up about his divorce from Avantika, Imran said, "My daughter is about to be 10 years old. We split custody. I have her with me from Thursday to Sunday. So we split the week. It's all settled and sorted. I and Avantika are legally divorced. Papers are signed. It's been a couple of years now. Again, I just didn't consider that it was anyone's business to speak of.” Currently, Imran is in a relationship with Lekha Washington.

For the unversed, Imran Khan and Avantika Malik got married in 2011 and decided to go their separate ways in May 2019. They ended their marriage due to "irreconcilable differences."

Imran Khan, who is the nephew of actor Aamir Khan, rose to fame with his stint in his debut film Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na. He subsequently appeared in movies such as Delhi Belly, Kidnap, Luck, and Gori Tere Pyaar Mein. However, after Katti Batti, Imran took a break from the film industry.