This Pic Of Dharmendra And Son Sunny Deol Is A Big Hit With The Internet

Sunny Deol's recent picture with father Dharmendra has made the Internet very, very happy

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 05, 2019 11:58 IST
Sunny Deol shared this picture with father Dharmendra (Image courtesy: Instagram)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Papa and I," read Sunny Deol's caption for the picture
  2. "Favourite Deols," a user wrote
  3. Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se was their last film together

Actor Sunny Deol's recent picture with father Dharmendra has made the Internet very, very happy. "Papa and I," read Sunny Deol's caption for the picture, in which the father-son duo have been photographed sitting next to each other. "All-time favourite stars" and "Favourite Deols. Double power" are some of the several comments on their picture. A section of the Internet also requested Sunny Deol to star in an action film soon. "Sir, waiting for your big action movie. Please announce it soon," read a comment. Sunny Deol is veteran actor Dharmendra's elder son. His younger brother Bobby Deol is also an actor.

Take a look at the picture here.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Papa and I

A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) on

 

Last week, Sunny Deol treated us to a picture of himself with mother Prakash Kaur. "My mom, my world," he wrote.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My mom my world

A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) on

 

Dharmendra oftens feature on Sunny and Bobby Deol's Instagram pages. Some months ago, Sunny Deol shared a still of Dharmendra from one of his films and before that, he posted an old photo of the 83-year-old actor with veteran actress Tanuja.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Deewana

A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) on

 

 

 

On Dharmendra's birthday, Bobby Deol posted this.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Birthday Papa!!

A post shared by Bobby Deol (@iambobbydeol) on

 

Meanwhile, Dharmendra's post, featuring Sunny and Bobby Deol, along with their cousin Abhay Deol, also went viral.

 

 

Dharmendra married his first wife Prakash Kaur in 1954 and apart from Sunny and Bobby Deol, they are parents to daughters Vijayta and Ajeeta. In 1979, Dharmendra married actress Hema Malini, but he didn't divorce Prakash Kaur. Esha and Ahana Deol are their daughters.

2018's Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se was Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby Deol's last film together. While Sunny Deol later starred in Bhaiaji Superhit and apart from Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se, Bobby Deol was seen in Race 3.

Sunny Deol is currently busy with the Bollywood debut of his elder son Karan. He will make his debut with the film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. Bobby Deol has Housefull 4 in the pipeline.

