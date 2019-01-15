Brothers Sunny, Bobby And Abhay Deol In Epic Throwback Shared By Dharmendra

Dharmendra shared this picture (Image courtesy: Twitter)

Highlights Abhay is sandwiched between Sunny and Bobby Deol It appears that the photo has been taken at a farmhouse Abhay is Dharmendra's nephew

Veteran actor Dharmendra shared an old photo of his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol with nephew Abhay Deol to send his 'love' to all his fans and followers on Twitter. "Not possible to reply to you all. Love to be always in touch," read an excerpt from Dharmendra's Twitter post. In the throwback photo, the Deol brothers, dressed casually, are seated in what appears to be a cot, along with another family member or a close friend. Abhay is sandwiched between Sunny and Bobby Deol. He is seen wearing a cast. It looks like that the photo has been taken at a farmhouse years ago.

Take a look.

| NOT POSSIBLE TO REPLY YOU ALL. PLEASE, FEEL THE EMOTIONS OF YOUR DHARM . LOVE YOU , LOVE TO BE ALWAYS IN TOUCH WITH YOU ALL. pic.twitter.com/rhTHDWWyp3 — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) January 15, 2019

Sunny and Bobby Deol are Dharmendra's children with his first wife Prakash Kaur. The couple married in 1954 and apart from Sunny and Bobby Deol, they are parents to daughters Vijayta and Ajeeta. In 1979, Dharmendra married actress Hema Malini, but he didn't divorce Prakash Kaur. Esha and Ahana Deol are Dharmendra and Hema Malini's daughters.

Right now, Sunny Deol, last seen in Bhaiaji Superhit, is busy with the Bollywood debut of his elder son Karan. He will make his debut with the film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. Of Karan's debut, Dharmendra earlier said, "He has confidence and I want him to fly with his confidence. I wish he gets successful in his career and life."

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is directed by Sunny Deol and is co-produced by their production house Vijyeta films. The title of the film is inspired from Dharmendra's famous song of the same name from his film Blackmail.

Meanwhile, Bobby Deol has Housefull 4 in the pipeline while Abhay Deol's last film was Zero.