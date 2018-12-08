On Dharmendra's 83rd Birthday, Best Wishes From Children Esha And Bobby Deol

Dharmedra, Hema Malini with Esha and Bharat Takhtani (Image courtesy imeshadeol)

Veteran actor Dharmendra is celebrating his 83rd birthday today and heartfelt wishes from his children Esha and Bobby Deol arrived on Instagram. Esha Deol shared a picture of herself with father Dharmendra, mother Hema Malini and husband Bharat Takhtani on her Instagram timeline. Esha Deol and her family is positioned right next to a cake, which appears to be for Dharmendra. "Happy birthday, papa," Esha Deol captioned the picture. Bobby Deol also shared a selfie featuring himself with his father. "Happy Birthday papa," Bobby Deol captioned the picture. Dharmendra married twice. Sunny, Bobby, Ajeita and Vijeta are his children with his first wife Prakash Kaur while Esha and Ahana are Dharmendra and Hema Malini's daughters. Esha Deol is the elder of Dharmendra and Hema Malini's two daughters. Esha married businessman Bharat Takhtani in 2012.

Take a look at the photos shared by Esha and Bobby Deol:

Happy birthday papa A post shared by Esha Deol (@imeshadeol) on Dec 7, 2018 at 8:08pm PST

Happy Birthday Papa!! A post shared by Bobby Deol (@iambobbydeol) on Dec 7, 2018 at 9:53pm PST

Dharmendra was born in Punjab in 1935 and popularly known for playing the rustic, rough and touch hero onscreen. Hismost iconic role is Veeru from the film Sholay, which also featured Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan. In 2012, he was awarded the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian honour.

In a film career spanning over 50 years, Dharmendra has featured in over 100 films including LoaferYaadon Ki Baaraat and Chupke Chupke. Dharmendr was last seen Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se, which also featured his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol.

Meanwhile, another Deol is gearing up for his Bollywood debut and it is none other than Dharmendra's grandson Karan. His debut fil has been titled Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, after Dharmendra's popular track from the film Blackmail. Karan's father Sunny Deol is directing the film.

