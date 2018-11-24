Bhaiaji Superhit Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol And Preity Zinta's Film Earns...

Sunny Deol , Arshad Warsi in Bhaiaji Superhit poster (Courtesy bhaiajisuperhit)

Bhaiaji Superhit, featuring Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Arshad Warsi, Ameesha Patel and Shreyas Talpade, has garnered Rs 1 crore on opening day, a Box Office India report stated. The release date of the Neeraj Pathak-directed film had been changed several times previously. According to reports, Bhaiaji Superhit is expected to witness "growth" on Saturday (Day 2) but not the kind which the film needs at this juncture. "Bhaiaji Superhit was the main release of the week and t did business of around Rs 1 crore nett. The film is a long delayed project which was announced around 7-8 years back though its possible most of the shooting has been done over the last 3-4 years. The film was also supposed to be released a couple of months back but had release issues. There could be growth on Saturday but not the type that is needed by the film," the Box Office India report stated.

Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta are co-starring in a film after a span of close to 10 years. They last featured in 2008's Heroes, which also featured Salman Khan, Sunny Deol, Mithun Chakraborty and Bobby Deol. Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta have also featured together in Farz and The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy.

Speaking about playing the role of Sapna Dubey (name of Preity Zinta' character in the film), the actress said: "I never wear a sari in any of my films, never played a funny character like Sapna Dubey and above all that I had to learn a new dialect as the film is set in North India. I had challenges and excitement to get on to the film set."

Sunny Deol in an earlier interview to news agency IANS had said: "Since we worked with good actors in the film, every scene turned out right. When good actors collaborate things become interesting."