Bhaiaji Superhit: Sunny Deol Says He 'Never Reads Scripts' Before Signing A Film

Sunny Deol was recently seen in Mohalla Assi (Courtesy iamsunnydeol)

Sunny Deol, whose latest film Bhaiaji Superhit hit the screens on Friday, in an interview to news agency PTI said that he is "very instinctive" when it comes to choosing his films and has "never read the script" of a film before signing it. "I am a very instinctive person. I hear an idea, a thought and if it is good and I like it, I just jump for it. I don't go into the detailing of it. Right now, you need to do that but back then filmmaking was different. I never read scripts," PTI quoted Sunny Deol as saying. The 62-year-old actor added that he hears the "idea" of a film from the director and then he decides whether he wants to do it. "I just hear the idea from the director and go for it. I have always interacted with the story writer and heard the subject because that's what is going to eventually come over on screen," said the actor.

Sunny Deol made his Bollywood debut in 1983's Betaab, which fetched him his first ever Filmfare nomination. In 1990, the actor featured in Rajkumar Santoshi's Ghayal, which was critically as well as commercially successful film. The film won seven Filmfare awards, including the Filmfare Award for Best Actor. The actor also won his first National Award for his role in Ghayal. In 1993, Sunny Deol once again collaborated with Rajkumar Santoshi for Damini, which also featuring Meenakshi Seshadri and Rishi Kapoor. This film fetched him several accolades including the National Award for Best Supporting Actor. Sunny Deol has been part of several other hit films like Lootere, Darr, Jeet, Ghatak, Border, Ziddi, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Apne.

"I don't think I have ever worked with the attitude that 'This is easy I can do it.' Hats off to those who say and do it. For me, I need to enjoy it. You can't be nervous while performing a scene because then you wouldn't be able to," Sunny Deol added.

Sunny Deol's Bhaiaji Superhit is an action-comedy directed by Neeraj Pathak. The film has an ensemble cast, including actors Preity Zinta, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Ameesha Patel.

Earlier in the day, Dharmendra gave his best wishes to Sunny Deol for his new film Bhaiaji Superhit. "Sunny, my darling son, we don't know the ABC of promotions, let us pray for the success of your new film Bhaiaji Superhit."

Sunny Deol was recently seen in Mohalla Assi, also featuring Sakshi Tanwar and Ravi Kishan.