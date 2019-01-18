Hema Malini, Dharmendra, Esha Deol, Bharat Takhtani: Full House At Ahana Deol's Housewarming Party

Dharmendra and Hema Malini at daughter Ahana Deol's housewarming (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights "Warming up our new home with the best kind of vibes," Ahana wrote Hema Malini opted for a yellow sari with a pink blouse Esha was dressed in a yellow suit

Celebrity couple Hema Malini and Dharmendra recently attended their younger daughter Ahana Deol's housewarming party in Mumbai. Actress Esha Deol, along with her husband Bharat Takhtani, also came to join the celebrations with sister Ahana and her family. The pictures from the function have been shared by Ahana on Instagram and it appeared to be a close-knit party, attended by her and husband Vaibhav Vohra's families. "Warming up our new home with the best kind of vibes," Ahana captioned her post. For the function, Hema Malini looked beautiful in a yellow sari with a pink blouse. She accentuated her look with jhumkas and gold chains. Esha was dressed in a yellow suit and Ahana opted for a sari.

Take a look at the pictures here.

Ahana also shared an adorable picture of herself with Hema Malini and wrote, "My No. 1."

Ahana Deol is also a professional dancer like her mother and sister. She and Vaibhav Vohra have been married since 2014. They are parents to a son named Darien.

Meanwhile, Esha Deol married Bharat Takhtani in 2012 and the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Radhya, in October 2017.

Esha was last seen in short film Cakewalk. At a promotional interview, she said, "Honestly, my priority is my daughter Radhya now. I have requested my husband to take a break for a few days and just be with Radhya while I wrap up the shoot in one schedule. And I am lucky to have someone like Bharat," news agency IANS reported.