This Little Munchkin Grew Up To Be An 'Accidental Actress'

A blast from the past (courtesy lisaraniray)

Highlights Lisa Ray shared a few throwback pics

She shared them to remind fans of her daughters' 2nd birthday

"And here's me at three," read a part of her caption

Lisa Ray, who describes herself as an "accidental actress" in her Instagram bio, dropped a major blast from the past on Tuesday. Months ahead of her twin daughters' second birthday, the 48-year-old actress took a trip down memory lane and returned to Instagram with a photo of her three-year-old self. Referring to the coronavirus outbreak as a result of which several countries are in lockdown mode, the Water actress wrote: "My daughters' 2nd birthday is coming up. The ability to rejoice during difficult times is the hallmark of the human spirit." Lisa went on to add an anecdote that her husband Jason Dehni shared with her: "My husband has told me childhood stories of bombs falling during dinner parties in Beirut, where the guests would dive under the table and toast each other once they emerged and the danger had passed."

This brought readers to Lisa Ray's final point, in which she said: "We all have it in us to celebrate life's contradictions. And here's me at three. I can still taste the crunch of the first bite of that layered Polish biscuit cake." Lisa Ray also added a quote attributed to Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu to her post: "What is childhood but the memory of particular tastes?"

Lisa Ray got married to Jason Dehni in 2012. In September 2018, the couple welcomed their twin daughters Sufi and Soleil.

Lisa Ray, who began her career as a model, stepped into Bollywood with 2001 film Kasoor, co-starring Aftab Shivdasani. She is best known for starring in films such as Deepa Mehta's critically acclaimed Water and Dobaara. Lisa Ray, who is also a cancer survivor, hosted a few seasons of Top Chef Canada and featured in shows such as Murdoch Mysteries, Blood Ties and Psych. She was last seen in the second season of Amazon Prime web-series Four More Shots Please!. Lisa Ray made her debut as an author with her memoir titled Close To The Bone last year.