Lisa Ray Rewinds To The Time When 'There Was No Space In Between'

Lisa Ray shared this image. (Image courtesy: lisaray)

Highlights Lisa shared a picture collage on Friday

Lisa will next be seen in the second season of Four More Shots Please!

Lisa has been actively sharing posts on Instagram

Model-actor Lisa Ray's Instagram profile looks straight out a fairytale and there's absolutely no denying that. Her profile is replete with posts from her travel diaries, super cute pictures of her kids and some throwbacks. Her latest Instagram entry, which we are absolutely gushing over, also happens to be a throwback to the time when "there was no space in between" (her words). Lisa shared a picture collage from the gold days, where she could be seen spending quality time with her husband Jason Dehni and their kids Sufi and Soleli on a beach.

Take a look at her post here:

Lisa Ray added another post to her Instagram profile and she captioned it: "Looking for a sign. (Should I be making end of the world pakoras? Guess I should delay that whole leaving my husband thing? Social distancing from the kids is kinda sweet though). #COVID-19 #TheWorldUnseen #TheUnseenVirus."

Check out the post here:

Lisa Ray married Jason Dehni in 2012. In September 2018, the couple welcomed their twin daughters Sufi and Soleil.

Lisa Ray, a cancer survivor, is best-known for her role in Deepa Mehta's WaterKasoor, Veerappan and Dobaara. Lisa Ray has starred in TV shows like Endgame, Top Chef Canada, Murdoch Mysteries, Blood Ties and Four More Shots Please! She will next be seen in the second season of Four More Shots Please!, co-starring Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Kirti Kulhari, Maanvi Gagroo, Milind Soman and Prateik Babbar.