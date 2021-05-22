Khatron Ke Khiladi: Divyanka Tripathi's Latest Instagram Post From Cape Town Is All About Friendship

Divyanka Tripathi shared this picture.(Imagecourtesy: divyankatripathidahiya)

Divyanka Tripathi is back to light up our phone screens with another bunch of sunny and happy pictures from Cape Town. The actress has been providing regular updates on her social media accounts from the sets of the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. In the latest series of images that she shared, we can see the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star grinning and posing with her co-participants Arjun Bijlani, Sourabh Jain, Aastha Gill, Anushka Sen and Rahul Vaidya. She added the lyrics of singer KK's popular track in the caption and wrote, “Arey yaaron dosti...badi hi haseen hai."

Divyanka also revealed the behind-the-scenes story of the post. She said, “Reposting this jinxed post that I deleted twice for different reasons. I hope it sticks around this time.” We can see a gorgeous bougainvillaea tree in the background.

Earlier, Divyanka had shared a picture with former Bigg Boss contestant, actor Vishal Singh. The 36-year-old looked stunning in an orange top that she paired with a black jacket. This sporty look was completed with a braided hairstyle.

Divyanka is having a blast in South Africa but that does not mean she isn't missing her husband, actor Vivek Dahiya. In one of her recent posts, we can see the TV star in a geeky look. The photo is from a peaceful reading session. The caption read, “Missing this and missing him.” Vivek's reply to this was, “Ufff. Missing you to the moon and back.” Divyanka further gave an insight into what she was reading. She said in a note, “Reading - 'Sirf Nakshe Kadam Reh Gaye' by Late Sri Shyam Munshi ji, a good read on Bhopal, its history and interesting anecdotes.”

The actress has been utilizing her free time to explore Cape Town. And this one time, she took us along as well by sharing a picture of herself on a serene rocky beach.

For this season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, filmmaker Rohit Shetty has returned as the host. The tagline for this season is Darr VS Dare and will feature prominent names such as Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Shweta Tripathi among others.