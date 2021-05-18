Khatron Ke Khiladi: How Stunning Is Divyanka Tripathi In This Pic?

Divyanka Tripathi is enjoying her time in Cape Town, South Africa. (Credit: @divyankatripathidahiya)

Divyanka Tripathi is enjoying her time in Cape Town, South Africa. In case you missed it, the actress has joined the team of stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11. In the freshly uploaded snap, Divyanka is soaking up some Vitamin D but not without looking gorgeous. In these sunkissed pictures, the 36-year-old is wearing a printed denim jacket. We can also spot a black leather jacket by her side. The TV star wore a half top knot bun, showing off her blonde highlights. “Rest. But don't rest till you rust,” her high-spirited caption read.

We must say that Divyanka has packed some amazing outfits for her trip abroad. In one of the uploads, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star rocked a little black dress paired with an olive jacket. She picked a pair of funky yellow sneakers for this stylish attire. “You are lucky when you have too many to choose from. Here are my recent favorites,” the caption read. The blue cloudy sky in the frame looks just as pretty as Divyanka.

Apart from shooting for the show, Divyanka is also busy exploring the picturesque surroundings of the mother city. In a previous social media post, she was clicked enjoying some peaceful time by a rocky beach.

You will be surprised what Divyanka chose as her beachwear for the introduction episode of the upcoming season. Instead of a bikini or a swimsuit, Divyanka went ahead with a ravishing red saree.

Apart from Divyanka, celebs like Shweta Tiwari, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Aastha Gill, Sana Makbul, Varun Sood, Anushka Sen, Sourabh Raj Jain, Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Aditya Singh and Mahekk Chahal will be seen on the show.