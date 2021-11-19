This Is What Sushmita Sen's Boyfriend Rohman Shawl Wrote In Her Birthday Note

Rohman Shawl with Sushmita Sen. (Image courtesy: rohmanshawl)

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl's social media PDA keeps getting better and better. The reason we brought this up today is because the actress' boyfriend posted a super cute throwback picture with her on her 46th birthday today. Along with the picture, Rohman Shawl wrote a note that read: "Happy Birthday Babush." He added a couple of heart and hug emojis along with it. Sushmita Sen has been dating model Rohman Shawl for about 3 years now. He frequently features in Instagram posts along with the actress.

See what Rohman Shawl posted:

Screenshot of Rohman Shawl's Instagram story.

The actress made her comeback with the web-series Aarya, which has been nominated in the Best Drama Series category in the International Emmys this year. She will be seen in the second season of Aarya, the first look of which she released earlier this month. The actress also featured as one of the judges on the TV reality show Fashion Superstar, alongside designer Manish Malhotra and comedian Mallika Dua.

Sushmita Sen is a single mom to daughter Alisah - Sushmita adopted Renee in 2000 while Alisah joined the family in 2010. Renee made her acting debut with a short film this year.

Sushmita Sen was crowned Miss Universe in 1994. She made her Bollywood debut in the 1996 film Dastak. She has featured in films such as Biwi No 1, Do Knot Disturb, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge and No Problem.