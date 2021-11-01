It's A Girl For Charu Asopa And Rajeev Sen And Sushmita Sen Posted This

Sushmita Sen shared this image. (courtesy sushmitasen47)

Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and his wife Charu Asopa welcomed a baby girl on Monday morning. Needless to say, aunt Sushmita Sen was super excited. She shared a picture of herself in PPE kit from the hospital and she captioned the post: "Answered prayers. Lakshmi arrives just before Diwali! It's a girl! Congratulations Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen...What a beauty she is! I became a bua this morning. So happy." She added, "Not allowed to share baby pictures yet, so sharing mine from just before Charu delivered our little angel I was blessed to witness it! Thank you Doctor Rishma Pai for making this such a beautiful and peaceful experience! You're just the best."

The actress signed off the post with these words: "Congratulations to Asopa and Sen family, 3 grandchildren, all girls! I love you guys."

Meanwhile, dad Rajeev Sen posted pictures of wife Charu and their baby daughter and wrote: "Blessed with a baby girl. Charu is doing fine and fit... So proud of my wife for being strong right till the end. Thank you all for your prayers. Thank you God." Sharing the same pictures on her profile, new mom Charu Asopa wrote: "Blessed with a baby girl. Thank you Rajeev for always being there for me, love you... Thank you all for your love and prayers. Thank you God."

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa got married in a civil ceremony on June 7 2019, after dating for four months. They later hosted a grand ceremony in Goa, which was attended by family and friends.

Charu Asopa has been a part of several TV shows, which include Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Diya Aur Baati Hum and Mere Angne Mein, to name a few.

Sushmita Sen is a mother to two daughters - Renee, 21, and Alisah, 11. Sushmita, who decided to be a single parent through adoption at the age of 24, describes it as the "wisest decision" of her life.