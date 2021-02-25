This Is What 40 Looks Like When You Are Shahid Kapoor. Pic Courtesy - Mira Rajput

Highlights "I like me better when I'm with you," wrote Mira Rajput

"Happy 40th to the love of my life," she added

"I love you baby," she wrote

It's Shahid Kapoor's 40th birthday and his wife Mira Rajput found the perfect way to make his day all the more special. On her Instagram profile, she shared a few posts to wish the actor on his birthday. The first one is a mushy picture, in which Mira Rajput can be seen planting a kiss on the cheeks of birthday boy Shahid Kapoor. Adding an equally adorable caption, Mira Rajput wrote: "I like me better when I'm with you. Happy 40th to the love of my life. Any wiser and I'm in trouble. Lucky me, you don't look it and lucky you, I don't show it. I love you baby." Aww! How cute is that.

See Mira Rajput's birthday wish for Shahid Kapoor here:

Adding another perfect greyscale shot of the birthday boy chilling in the pool, Mira Rajput wrote in her caption: "Shine on. Be one with the light." Check out the post here:

Shahid Kapoor, son of actors Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azeem, married Mira Rajput in July in 2015. Their daughter Misha was born a year later in August. Shahid and Mira are also parents to a son named Zain, who they welcomed in the year 2018.

Shahid Kapoor is a star of critically acclaimed as well as hit films like Udta Punjab, Haider, Jab We Met, "Padmaavat" and Ishq Vishk. His last film was the 2019 hit Kabir Singh, co-starring Kiara Advani. The actor will next be seen in Jersey, in which he plays the role of a cricketer.