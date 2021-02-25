This Is What 40 Looks Like When You Are Shahid Kapoor. Pic Courtesy - Mira Rajput

"Lucky me, you don't look it," wrote Mira Rajput

This Is What 40 Looks Like When You Are Shahid Kapoor. Pic Courtesy - Mira Rajput

Highlights

  • "I like me better when I'm with you," wrote Mira Rajput
  • "Happy 40th to the love of my life," she added
  • "I love you baby," she wrote
New Delhi:

It's Shahid Kapoor's 40th birthday and his wife Mira Rajput found the perfect way to make his day all the more special. On her Instagram profile, she shared a few posts to wish the actor on his birthday. The first one is a mushy picture, in which Mira Rajput can be seen planting a kiss on the cheeks of birthday boy Shahid Kapoor. Adding an equally adorable caption, Mira Rajput wrote: "I like me better when I'm with you. Happy 40th to the love of my life. Any wiser and I'm in trouble. Lucky me, you don't look it and lucky you, I don't show it. I love you baby." Aww! How cute is that.

See Mira Rajput's birthday wish for Shahid Kapoor here:

Adding another perfect greyscale shot of the birthday boy chilling in the pool, Mira Rajput wrote in her caption: "Shine on. Be one with the light." Check out the post here:

Newsbeep

Shahid Kapoor, son of actors Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azeem, married Mira Rajput in July in 2015. Their daughter Misha was born a year later in August. Shahid and Mira are also parents to a son named Zain, who they welcomed in the year 2018.

Shahid Kapoor  is a star of critically acclaimed as well as hit films like Udta Punjab, Haider, Jab We Met, "Padmaavat" and Ishq Vishk. His last film was the 2019 hit Kabir Singh, co-starring Kiara Advani. The actor will next be seen in Jersey, in which he plays the role of a cricketer.

Also Read