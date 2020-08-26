This Happened: The Internet Found Someone Even 'Cooler' Than Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh shared this image. (courtesy: ranveersingh)

Ranveer Singh is arguably one of the coolest stars in Bollywood. The actor's sartorial choices need no introduction. However, on Wednesday, the Internet found someone even cooler than the Gully Boy actor. We are talking about Ranveer Singh's grandfather or should we say his "Nana-G" (Ranveer's words). The actor posted a picture of his grandfather on Instagram, in which he can be seen wearing Ranveer's hat and quirky sunglasses with a smile on his face. "Nana-G," Ranveer captioned his post. The Internet couldn't help but love the picture. Many of Ranveer's co-stars and friends from the film industry commented on the post. Ranveer's '83 co-star Sahil Khattar commented: "Everyone is a gangsta until the original one arrives. Paaye lagoo Nana-G." Richa Chadha wrote "Nana OG" in the comments section. Designer Anaita Shroff Adajania wrote just one word: "Coolest."

Earlier this week, Ranveer Singh was spotted at the Mumbai airport along with wife and actress Deepika Padukone. The couple reportedly returned from the actress' hometown Bengaluru.

Ranveer Singh's next project is Kabir Khan's sports drama '83, which will showcase India's iconic win at the 1983 cricket World Cup. In the film, Ranveer stars as the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, while Deepika Padukone features as Kapil Dev's onscreen wife Romi Bhatia. Ranveer Singh will also be seen in Yash Raj Films' Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Karan Johar's period drama Takht, co-starring Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and others.