This BTS Video Of Neha Dhupia And Angad Bedi Wishing Fans On Baisakhi Will Leave You In Splits

Neha Dhupia's latest entry on Instagram will leave you in splits. On the occasion of Baisakhi on Monday, the actress and her actor husband Angad Bedi wished their fans on social media. However, just a couple of hours later, she shared another "expectation v/s reality" clip, in which the duo can be seen hilariously deciding ways to wish their fans on Baisakhi. The BTS video shows Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's several ROFL attempts to record a video. Most of the time, their recording gets interrupted due to the confusion regarding who will wish in which language. Sharing the clip, Neha wrote: "Expectations v/s reality. # baisakhiwishes #stayhomestaysafe #siyapaapaegayaghare." Here the clip we are talking about:

And here's the video Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi shared earlier on Baisakhi.

Other than Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, several other celebrities also wished their fans on Baisakhi. Amitabh Bachchan shared a still from the song Teri Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi from the 1994 film Suhaag. In the throwback picture, he can be seen sporting a kurta-pyjama and a turban:

T 3500 - Happy Baisakhi .. brruuuuruaahhhhh !! pic.twitter.com/I00pzSx7Tg — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 13, 2020

Ajay Devgn's Baisakhi wish read: "Vaisakhi di vadaiyan sabko! Stay at home and celebrate with your family. Lots of love to all #HappyBaisakhi."

Vaisakhi di vadaiyan sabko! Stay at home & celebrate with your family. Lots of love to all #HappyBaisakhi — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 13, 2020

Hema Malini extended her Baisakhi wish like this: "Celebrations today (of course in the safety of your homes). It is Tamil New Year and also Baisakhi. Let us pray for a new corona free year where normalcy is restored and we are able to resume all our frozen activities in a happy frame of mind, without any fear!"

It is Tamill New Year & also Baisakhi. Let us pray for a new corona free year where all normalcy is restored & we are able to resume all our frozen activities in a happy frame of mind, without any fear!pic.twitter.com/6mrmSC30lP — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) April 13, 2020

Happy Baisakhi to all of you!