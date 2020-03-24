Angad Bedi's 'Painting Class' With Daughter Mehr Is Just Too Cute

Angad Bedi shared this image. (courtesy: angadbedi)

Highlights Angad Bedi shared a set of pictures on Instagram

The pictures feature his one-and-half-year old daughter Mehr

Angad was last seen in 'The Zoya Factor'

Angad Bedi's snippets from his "painting class with baby Mehr" is just too cute. The The Zoya Factor actor, who is in home quarantine due to the global outbreak of coronavirus, shared a set of adorable pictures featuring his daughter Mehr, where the father-daughter duo can be seen spending time together while both of them are smeared in paint. Accompanying the lovely pictures, Angad wrote the caption, "Painting class with baby Mehr. Thank you Neha Dhupia the Mrs for setting it up." Take a look at the aforementioned post here:

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia's one-and-half-year old daughter Mehr makes frequent appearances on her father's Instagram profile. Take a look at this adorable boomerang shared by Angad a month back where he can be seen touching feet with Mehr while balancing with a walker. The actor got injured in January while shooting for his upcoming web-series MumBhai in Mumbai's Mazagon Dock area and had to undergo a knee surgery.

Seen this father-daughter boomerang video?

This picture of Angad hugging Mehr is all sorts of father-daughter goals.

Angad shared this picture with his "little blessing" a few months ago.

On the professional front, Angad Bedi was last seen in the 2019 movie The Zoya Factor, where he shared screen space with Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan. The F.A.L.T.U actor will be next seen in the biopic Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl which stars Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role. The film is directed by Sharan Sharma and produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios.