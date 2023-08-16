This Alia Bhatt Pic Was Taken By Her 'Most Fave Photographer Ever.' Easy Guess - Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt shared this image. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt scooped some time out of her busy schedule and did an Ask AMA session on Instagram, on Wednesday. Alia Bhatt answered a few questions pertaining to her personal as well as professional life. Alia Bhatt was asked by a fan, "Did Ranbir click the picture that is your current display?" The actress replied sharing another shot of herself, "Yes...Even this one... He's my most fav photographer...Ever." A question about daughter Raha also popped up. "How are you handling work and baby as a new mom? I feel so guilty at times," asked a user. Replying to the question, Alia wrote, "Parenting is a lifelong role. I don't think you can have all the answers or be perfect...All I strive to do is live each day with love and only love...Because there's no such thing as too much love."

Here are some of the questions answered by Alia Bhatt:

About her favourite Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song - Kudmayi it is.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's forever muse, loves to "casually flex" Ranbir Kapoor's photography skills. Back when the Dear Zindagi actress and Ranbir ushered in 2022 together, she shared shots from their holiday and she wrote: "Casually flexing my boyfriend's photography skills."

Just another picture of Alia Bhatt through the eyes of Ranbir Kapoor. "All I need is sunsets and you.... Taking my pictures," wrote Alia Bhatt, sharing this picture clicked by Ranbir Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor trended all of Wednesday, courtesy a video that the actress posted for Vogue India. In the clip, Alia is then seen wiping off the lipstick and she explained that she does so because her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor would ask her to "wipe off" her lipstick back when they were dating because he liked her natural lip shade. A section of the Internet wasn't very happy with Ranbir's remarks and bombarded social media with comments slamming the actor.

Alia Bhatt married her Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor in April last year at their house Vastu, in front of a few family members and close friends. The star couple had been dating for over 5 years before getting married. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child, a baby daughter on November 6 last year. The actress announced the news of her daughter's arrival with this post and she wrote: "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed Parents! Love, love, love Alia and Ranbir." They named her Raha."