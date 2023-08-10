Alia Bhatt's Sarees From Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Are Being Sold For A Good Cause

Image Instagrammed by Alia. (Courtesy: Alia Bhatt)

Alia Bhatt's Rani Chatterjee, a journalist, in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, has struck a chord with fans. Apart from her on-point expressions and thumkas, Alia's wardrobe in the Karan Johar film has also become the talk of the town. What if we tell you that you too can embrace Rani Chatterjee's glam? Alia, in an Instagram post, has announced that her Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani wardrobe will be up for sale. She said, “There's been so much love for my sarees in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani that Manish [Malhotra] and I have been working closely together to ensure that all the sarees that I have worn while promoting the film, reach you, my dear Ranis.” Alia added that “100% of the proceeds from the sale of these sarees will go towards preventive and promotive healthcare of vulnerable women and children through SNEHA.” This also marks the 13th edition of Alia's wardrobe-sharing initiative MiSu, which is “focused on recycling and keeping clothes from landfills.”

The collection will be available on the celebrity designer's official website. Alia Bhatt added, “#SareesforRanis coming to you tomorrow.”

Before this, Alia Bhatt treated fans to a behind-the-scenes video of herself transforming into Rani Chatterjee. The video captured Alia's minimalistic makeup session. In the caption, she wrote, "Becoming RANI. P.S. Thank you for all the love for our Prem Kahaani." Replying to the post, her co-star Ranveer Singh aka Rocky Randhawa said, “Hi Rani! It's [a] nice look dear.” Director Karan Johar also dropped fire emojis in the comment section.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which was released on July 28, also featured Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Anjali Anand. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, “On the screen and off it, flamboyance comes easy to Ranveer Singh. There is nobody in the Mumbai industry who could have pulled off Rocky as well as he does. Alia Bhatt strikes the right notes in the role of a girl who embraces her beliefs with confidence and confronts all the imperfections in her and in the people around her without letting any of it get the better of her. She is the real star of the show.”

Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Netflix's Heart of Stone, slated to release on August 11. It will also mark Alia's Hollywood debut. The Tom Harper film also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.