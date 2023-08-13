Alia Bhatt Reveals She Met Her Husband Ranbir Kapoor For The First On The Sets On This Film

Alia Bhatt shared this image. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Did you know Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's first meeting was on the sets of the film Black? In a recent interview, for the promotion of her film Heart Of Stone, Alia talked about her “favourite firsts.” From her first film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali to her first choreography at the age of 4, the actress shared all the details. Alia said that her first audition was for the movie Black, headlined by Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji. In addition, the actress revealed that she met her now-husband, Ranbir Kapoor for the first time, on the sets of the 2005 film. Alia told Netflix, “I was auditioning for a young Rani Mukerji. I didn't get it obviously because I am not in the film. But fun fact it was the first time I also met my now husband (Ranbir Kapoor).”

During the interview, the actress also shared the difference between a Hollywood film and shooting for Hindi cinema or Indian cinema. According to Alia, the energy on the sets, all around the world is the same. Everyone is working towards one vision, one mission and that is “to get the work right.”

Some other favourite firsts of Alia Bhatt included her first movie Sangharsh, which was shot back when she was merely 5 or 6, and her first film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Alia Bhatt's Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone is streaming on the OTT giant, Netflix. The film, which also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, opened to mixed reviews from both critics and audience alike.

In another interview, Alia Bhatt revealed that her Heart Of Stone co-star Gal Gadot was one of the first people to know about her pregnancy. In an interaction with BBC Asia Network, Alia Bhatt said: "I felt very protected and comfortable. You don't really talk about being pregnant until you are way into your first trimester; so I was not telling many people. But I did confide in Gal Gadot, I did confide in my producers and the director (Tom Harper) because they had to know. They were all so lovely and supportive and excited that I never for once doubted it at all."

Alia Bhatt added, “In fact, I remember we were once shooting, I am not going to talk much about it, but it was really hot and Gal was really bothered about my hydration and she was telling me to keep myself hydrated, asking me to drink enough water. She'd say, ‘You need to keep yourself hydrated'. So, that's the kind of person she is and she exudes warmth and she is also extremely caring about everybody on her crew and she is wonderful with her actors as well. So yes, I felt too comfortable."

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Jee Le Zara, alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.