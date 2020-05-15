'They Said I Had The Best Legs': Nafisa Ali Recounts Her Miss India Victory

Nafisa Ali shared this photo. (Image courtesy: nafisaalisodhi)

Highlights "This is after winning Miss India 1976," wrote Nafisa Ali

"It really was a fun experience for me," she added

Nafisa was 19 when she was crowned Miss India

Cancer survivor Nafisa Ali, who is a former beauty queen and a swimming champion, made a trip down memory lane and shared a photo of herself from the time when she won the Miss India title in 1976. Nafisa Ali was just 19 when she was crowned Miss India. In the same year, she was also the second runner-up at Miss International 1976, which was held in Tokyo, Japan. Posting a black and white photo of herself wearing a crown and a sash, the actress revealed that she was also known for her beautiful legs. She wrote: "This is after winning Miss India 1976 ... and 2nd Runner up at the Miss International held in Tokyo, Japan. It really was a fun experience for me, a 19-year-old! They said I had the best legs!"

Take a look:

In another post, the actress revisited the days when she was a swimming champion. Nafisa was the national swimming champion from 1972-1974. In one of the photos from the 70s, in which she can be seen posing with her siblings on the beach, the actress asked her fans to notice her "swimming thighs" and wrote: "My childhood was always with my sibling Anisa, Salima and Niaz as we went to Puri (in Orissa) twice a year with my parents and swam and swam... I was by then a national swimming champion. (Please note my swimming thighs!). So all the waves made me strong as we all loved the sea when the waves were strong and challenging."

Nafisa Ali also recalled the days when she "loved winning and the challenges of sport" and posted another set photos, in one of which she can be seen posing with some of her trophies from national, state and school swimming championships. "Some of my prizes from national, state and school swimming and also from athletes in school and inter-school championships. I guess I just loved winning. I loved the challenges of sport," she wrote while sharing the post which also included an old picture of her enjoying swimming to the fullest.

In a separate post, Nafisa Ali, who is missing her son Ajit and daughters Pia and Armana a lot during the lockdown, picked a page from their childhood days and shared a photo, in which they all can be seen having a splash in a pool tub. "With my children Armana, Pia and Ajit when we went to my Mum's home near Perth. Missing them all being with me as it's over 2 months since lockdown in Goa," she wrote.

Nafisa Ali is a cancer survivor. She was diagnosed with peritoneal and ovarian cancer in November, 2018. The actress, in a recent post, revealed that she has also been diagnosed with leucoderma. It is a skin disorder in which patches of skin tend to lose its natural color. "Ever since my chemotherapy, I started noticing white patches on my neck area. Now, being by the sea and getting a tan, I can tell it's on my face too. Such is life... You win some and lose some. I have been diagnosed with Leucoderma," read an excerpt from her post. Read it here:

On the work front, Nafisa Ali has featured in several films such as Junoon, Major Saab, Life In A... Metro and Yamla Pagla Deewana. She was last seen in the 2018 film Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3.