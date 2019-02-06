Nafisa Ali, Battling Cancer, Shares Health Update On Instagram

Nafisa Ali with her family (Image courtesy nafisaalisodhi)

Actress Nafisa Ali, who revealed in November last year that she is undergoing treatment for stage 3 cancer, shared a health update of sorts with her Instafam with a set of photos of herself with her family. Nafisa Ali, who went on a lunch date with her children Pia, Armana and Ajit, husband Colonel R S Sodhi and her mother, wrote that she is getting admitted to the hospital for her surgery which is scheduled for February 8. "Lunch with my family on a beautiful day. Tomorrow I get admitted for my surgery on 8th February, 2019," the 62-year-old actress captioned the pictures with her family.

On Tuesday, Nafisa Ali shared a lovely family photograph from her 39th wedding anniversary celebration on Instagram. "It's our 39th wedding anniversary today ... feel happy," she captioned the photo, in which Nafisa Ali and her husband can be seen in the midst of a cake-cutting session.

Nafisa Ali had revealed she has been diagnosed with peritoneal and ovarian cancer in November last year and has kept her fans and followers updated on social media since then. Sharing a photo of herself after her third chemotherapy session, Nafisa Ali wrote: "I am so deeply touched by all your wishes and feel blessed reading messages from around the world. Gives me hope and courage."

A former beauty queen, Nafisa Ali is known for her roles in films such as Junoon, Major Saab, Bewafaa , Life In A... Metro and Yamla Pagla Deewana. She was last seen in Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3.