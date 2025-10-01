<i>They Call Him OG</i> Box Office Collection Day 6: Pawan Kalyan's Film Shoots Past Rs 150 Crore Mark

Pawan Kalyan's much-talked about film They Call Him OG shot past the Rs 150 crore mark on Tuesday. The film, which had a blockbuster opening, minted Rs 7.25 crore on Tuesday, taking the total to Rs 154.85 crore.

Breaking Down The Numbers

Pawan Kalyan's film had a stellar start at the box office. It minted Rs 70 crore on its opening day (including the numbers from paid previews).

On Sunday, the film minted Rs 18.50 crore, keeping pace with the Friday-Saturday numbers. On Friday, the film minted Rs 18.45 crore, and Rs 18.5 crore on Saturday.

The film registered its first single-digit numbers on Monday. In keeping with the trend, Tuesday numbers were somewhat similar to that of Monday numbers.

The blockbuster opening surpassed Pawan Kalyan's previous film Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which earned Rs 34 crore on its opening day.

With Rs 90 crore, the film has already beaten the collections of Rajinikanth's Coolie (Rs 65 crore), Vicky Kaushal's period saga Chhaava (Rs 31 crore), and debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara (Rs 21.5 crore).

All About OG

Directed by Sujeeth and produced by D. V. V. Danayya, the film stars Pawan Kalyan as the retired gangster OG, who returns to Bombay in 1993 after a ten-year disappearance to confront the rival crime lord Omi Bhau, played by Emraan Hashmi. The supporting cast includes Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, and Prakash Raj.

The film marks Emraan Hashmi's Telugu debut.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "The Telugu superstar goes full tilt at powering an erratic screenplay that delivers an abundance of superficial style. The film has plenty of arrows in its quiver but all of them hit their intended targets. But if you are a Pawan Kalyan fan, that lacuna is unlikely to take anything away from the sheen that the star possesses."