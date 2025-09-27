Advertisement

They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 2: Pawan Kalyan's Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark

On the global front, the film delivered equally impressive numbers

<i>They Call Him OG</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Pawan Kalyan's Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark
A still from the film.
New Delhi:

Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG has taken the box office by storm, registering the biggest opening of 2025. 

What's Happening

  • Directed by Sujeeth, the gangster action thriller released on September 25 and grossed an estimated Rs 90 crore in India on its first day, including Rs 25 crore from premiere shows. 
  • With this, the film surpassed superstar Rajinikanth's Coolie and secured the position of the seventh-biggest opener for a Telugu film and the eighth-biggest opener for an Indian film domestically.
  • However, after the record-breaking start, the film witnessed a steep decline in collections on day two. According to Sacnilk, They Call Him OG earned Rs 19.6 crore nett on its second day, marking a 69.25 per cent drop. 
  • This brought its two-day India total to Rs 104.35 crore nett.

Background

On the global front, the film delivered equally impressive numbers. It collected Rs 144 crore worldwide on day one, overtaking Prabhas' Saaho

Out of this, Rs 42.50 crore came from overseas markets. The opening also outperformed Jr NTR's Devara and Thalapathy Vijay's Leo, which had both recorded around Rs 142 crore worldwide.

In They Call Him OG, Pawan Kalyan stars as Ojas Gambheera, a ruthless gangster who sets out to reclaim his empire and take revenge on Omi Bhau, played by Emraan Hashmi in his Telugu debut. 

The film also features Priyanka Mohan, Prakash Raj, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, and Shaam, with Jackie Shroff making a cameo appearance.

