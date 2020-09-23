These Siblings Grew Up To Be MMA Experts. Any Guesses?

Krishna Shroff with Tiger Shroff. (courtesy: kishushroff )

Highlights Tiger Shroff released his first single on Tuesday

"Proud of my bestie since day 1," wrote Krishna Shroff

She added a heart and a tiger emoji to the post

We simply love throwback pictures, especially the ones that feature childhood memories of our favourite celebrities. The reason we brought this up today is because, Krishna Shroff posted a million-dollar throwback picture of herself along with her brother and actor Tiger Shroff, from their childhood days. In the photograph, the brother-sister duo can be seen smiling with all their hearts. In her caption, Krishna Shroff referred to her brother Tiger as her "bestie" and she wrote: "Proud of my bestie since day 1." She tagged Tiger Shroff in the picture and added a heart and a tiger emoji to the picture.

Check out Krishna Shroff's story here:

Screenshot of Krishna Shroff's Instagram story.

Tiger Shroff, on Tuesday, shared the song Unbelievable, which marks his debut as a singer. Tiger has sung the track and he features in the video, along with Simona Jesenska. Student Of The Year 2 director Punit Malhotra has helmed the video. "And just when I thought jumping off one building to another was tough...for me this has been the most challenging yet full-filling experience. Highest respect to musicians all across the globe, so much to learn ... but until then here's presenting our humble effort," Tiger Shroff wrote, sharing the video.

Tiger's last release was Baaghi 3, co-starring Shraddha Kapoor. Last year, Tiger starred in War, alongside Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor, which performed exceptionally well at the box office. He also starred in the 2019 film Student Of The Year 2, co-starring Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. The actor's next project is Heropanti 2.

Krishna Shroff owns an MMA training centre named MMA Matrix, which she launched in November 2018. Krishna is a fitness enthusiast just like her brother and Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, who has been trained in several forms of martial arts.