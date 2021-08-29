Gauri Khan's Day Out With Sussanne Khan, Ekta Kapoor, Neelam Kothari And Others

Gauri Khan shared this image. (courtesy gaurikhan)

Interior designer Gauri Khan is known to be a favourite among her friends. So it came as no surprise that Gauri Khan's friends chose to spend the weekend with her and lucky for us, she shared the pictures. Gauri Khan, who is married to actor Shah Rukh Khan, enjoyed her day with interior designer Sussanne Khan, actress Neelam Kothari and producer Shabinaa Khan. And there was a chief guest too. Producer Ekta Kapoor also made an appearance at the get-together and even got a special “thank you” for her appearance. Dressed in casuals, the women look gorgeous as they posed for the camera. Sharing the images, Gauri wrote, “Catching up a fun evening with Sussanne Khan, Neelam Kothari Soni, Shabinaa Khan. Ekta Kapoor, our chief guest, thanks for dropping in.”

Reacting to the images, fans of Gauri Khan left hearts in the comments section.

While Gauri Khan's Instagram timeline is a reflection of her design aesthetics, she also gives us glimpses of her personal life. Recently, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Gauri Khan shared a throwback image of her family. Along with it, she wrote, “Memories, fights, gifts, candies, fun and games are all the things we have shared. Raksha Bandhan a decade…Brothers and sisters.”

Gauri Khan also broke the Internet when she shared a photo with her superstar husband, Shah Rukh Khan. “Collect moments and good times,” read her caption.

Similarly, on the occasion of Mother's Day, Gauri Khan shared a picture dedicated to her mother. “The strength of a mother is like no other. Stay safe and calm. Happy Mother's Day. Love you.”

In addition to her designing skills, Gauri Khan also often turns photographer for her daughter Suhana Khan. Suhana shared a photo of herself by a pool with a soft drink in hand. It was clicked by mom Gauri. Along with the image, Suhana wrote, “Pretend it's a Pepsi and I'm Cindy Crawford.” Shah Rukh Khan too joined in on the fun and wrote, “Can I pretend it's you and the cola is incidental…and still appreciate the picture?” To which, Suhana said, "Okay. Yes, you can".

In addition to being an interior designer and fashion designer, Gauri Khan is also a film producer.