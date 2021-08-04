Gauri Khan And Daughter Suhana Are 'Exploring New Destinations' In Serbia

Gauri Khan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: gaurikhan)

Highlights Gauri Khan and Suhana are currently in Belgrade, Serbia

Gauri shared pictures from their trip on Wednesday

Suhana looks stunning in a brown and white ensemble in the pics

Interior designer Gauri Khan gets her inspirations and creative ideas for her projects by travelling and "exploring new destinations" and that's exactly what she is currently doing in Serbia with her daughter Suhana Khan. Gauri visited the Church of Saint Sava in Belgrade, Serbia with Suhana on Wednesday and shared two stunning pictures of themselves from their trip on social media. The postcard-worthy pictures clicked outside the Church of Saint Sava features Suhana in a stunning brown and white ensemble while Gauri Khan can be seen sporting a white top, olive shorts and a matching jacket. "Creative benefits that a designer gains is influenced by the amount of travelling they do... exploring new destinations," wrote Gauri Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's daughter Suhana, who turned 21 earlier this year, is pursuing her higher studies in New York.

Gauri Khan is Suhana's in-house photographer and she is the "best" (in Suhana's words). Recently, Gauri posted breathtaking pictures of Suhana against a blue backdrop and wrote: "Yes! Blue is my favourite colour." Reacting to the pictures, in which Suhana can be seen chilling by the pool dressed in a white top and blue denim shorts, Shah Rukh Khan dropped this adorable comment: "Whatever colour you take the picture in, and Suhana is in it....is our favourite colour." Aww.

Suhana Khan studied films at England's Ardingly College and is currently a student at the New York University. In the past, Suhana featured in several theatre shows and also in a short film titled The Grey Part Of Blue.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri are also parents to two sons - AbRam and Aryan.