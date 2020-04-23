These Celebs And Their Pets Will Give You A Dose Of 'Paw'sitivity

Highlights
- Arjun shared fun videos with his dog Max
- Twinkle busted myths about pets and COVID-19
- Priyanka and Nick posted pictures with Gino
The lockdown period can be extremely hard for some of us, but the pain gets a little light when there's someone to accompany you. Let's just say, that a friend that comes with paws or whiskers. Friend that purr, meow and woof to tell us that they loves us. No points for guessing, we are talking about pets. Bollywood celebrities found companions in the form of pets and shared snippets from their lovely moments on Instagram. This piece is a compilation of all the super cute posts that feature our favourite celebrities with their pets. Check out the list, you can thank us later.
Gino And Diana's Diaries With Sidekicks Priyanka And Nick
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who are locked up in the US due to coronavirus pandemic, have little friends to give them company - their German shepherd, Gino Jonas, and Chihuahua Diana Chopra. Gino has a separate Instagram account that goes by the name Gino Jonas. We often spot him in Priyanka's posts and whenever we do, we can't help but say aww. Priyanka put everything into perspective, when she wrote: "Gino giving mommy hugs makes it so much better."
Arjun And Buddy Are "Max"imising Fun To The Fullest
Arjun Kapoor and his pet dog Max are having a lot of fun together and the actor's posts on Instagram clearly depict that. From busting myths, to cooking with them, Arjun and his plus one Max make a great team. Remember when Max ("the real Gunda") featured in Arjun's "fake baker" post. Arjun captioned the post: "I'm sure Maximus the real Gunda sang this song in his head cause it's the first time he's seen me the attempt anything in the kitchen." On a serious note, Arjun shared a post about keeping animals safe. "Animals are safe from the COVID-19 virus, so be kind be decent be human and stop leaving them stranded at a time like this," he wrote.
"Love Thy Pets," Just Like Alia Bhatt
Alia's Instagram profile is a sheer delight, thanks to her pet Edward. Her "beta pose karo" post, featuring her cat, perfectly encapsulates the essence of every pet owner ever. Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt has also been sharing pictures with her cat and all the posts have a common factor - they have our heart.
"A Cuddle A Day, Keeps The Vet Away": Baba Twinkdev
Twinkle Khanna brushed away all the myths and rumours about pets being coronavirus carriers, in a strongly-worded post. The author, who frequently shares pictures with her pets, wrote in her post: "There is no evidence that dogs and cats pass on Covid-19. Because of misleading posters and dubious sources of information, people are abandoning their pets! A cuddle a day keeps the doctor and the vet away, so do cuddle away."
Anushka + Virat + Pet Pooch =Too Much Love
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's Instagram profiles are flooded with love. We love their social media PDA. Another thing that we love about their social media profiles are the posts that feature the couple along with their pet pooch. Cute enough to melt your heart. Surely did melt ours.
Every dark cloud had a silver lining. And this time, while it may seem like the worst time and in so many ways it actually is, has also forcefully made us all stop and deal with things we might have been running away from because either we were 'busy' or it was convenient to say we were 'busy'. If this time is respected for what it is, it will enable more light to shine through. This time has also made us all realise what's truly important. For me just having food, water and a roof over my head and the good health of my family seems MOST important. Everything else is a bonus that I bow my head in gratitude for. But, that which we call 'basic' is not so basic for everyone after looking at all the people who struggle for just those few things. My prayers with them and their families. May everyone be safe and secure. This time has surely made me more reflective. This need to stay at home with your loved ones has been forced upon the entire world but there is a deep lesson for us all. There is a lesson to strive for work and life balance ( I've valued and strived for this dearly for many years now ), there is a lesson to devote more time in things that actually matter. Today, when I'm surrounded by all the blessings in my life, I just want to tell everyone how much compassion I feel for everyone who I see suffer. I want to help as many possible in the best of my abilities. I feel pride in our resilience to be better human beings. I can instinctively feel this in and around me. We will all have our individual and subjective lessons from this time and hopefully, such lessons will continuously stay with us all.
Kriti And Phoebe's "Pawsome" Moments
Kriti Sanon is "in love" with Phoebe, and we are in love with their pictures. The Raabta actress frequently shares pictures with her furry friend and cute can't even begin to describe them. We just have to say one thing for Kriti Sanon and her pets, we woof you too.
Samantha And Hash Are A "Quaranteam"
South star Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her dog Hash make a great team and we couldn't have agreed more. The actress shares mushy posts with her pet pooch on Instagram and we have nothing but love for them.
More From The Kitty And Woof Gang
Athiya Shetty, Ira Khan, Mini Mathur and many other celebrities have been enjoying the lockdown with their respective pets.
"those who teach us most about humanity aren't always human." - Donald Hicks . . *Pets do not have corona, nor can they contract it.* Please read that sentence again. You wouldn't abandon your family members. Do not abandon your pets. . . ps: swipe right to see just how much he tolerates me
Animals do NOT carry or transmit COVID-19 ! Get that straight. Human beings do. As a pet owner & animal lover it's disturbing to see people abandoning their pets thinking they are possible carriers of the disease. Be careful and wash their paws after a walk but abandoning them so you don't have to walk them is like walking out on a child coz it's extra work!! The BMC has clarified the findings (see last photo). Cuddle them. Feed the ones you don't know. They aren't to blame for this mess
