These Celebs And Their Pets Will Give You A Dose Of 'Paw'sitivity

Priyanka with Gino( L), Anushka, Virat with pet (R)

The lockdown period can be extremely hard for some of us, but the pain gets a little light when there's someone to accompany you. Let's just say, that a friend that comes with paws or whiskers. Friend that purr, meow and woof to tell us that they loves us. No points for guessing, we are talking about pets. Bollywood celebrities found companions in the form of pets and shared snippets from their lovely moments on Instagram. This piece is a compilation of all the super cute posts that feature our favourite celebrities with their pets. Check out the list, you can thank us later.

Gino And Diana's Diaries With Sidekicks Priyanka And Nick

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who are locked up in the US due to coronavirus pandemic, have little friends to give them company - their German shepherd, Gino Jonas, and Chihuahua Diana Chopra. Gino has a separate Instagram account that goes by the name Gino Jonas. We often spot him in Priyanka's posts and whenever we do, we can't help but say aww. Priyanka put everything into perspective, when she wrote: "Gino giving mommy hugs makes it so much better."

Arjun And Buddy Are "Max"imising Fun To The Fullest

Arjun Kapoor and his pet dog Max are having a lot of fun together and the actor's posts on Instagram clearly depict that. From busting myths, to cooking with them, Arjun and his plus one Max make a great team. Remember when Max ("the real Gunda") featured in Arjun's "fake baker" post. Arjun captioned the post: "I'm sure Maximus the real Gunda sang this song in his head cause it's the first time he's seen me the attempt anything in the kitchen." On a serious note, Arjun shared a post about keeping animals safe. "Animals are safe from the COVID-19 virus, so be kind be decent be human and stop leaving them stranded at a time like this," he wrote.

"Love Thy Pets," Just Like Alia Bhatt

Alia's Instagram profile is a sheer delight, thanks to her pet Edward. Her "beta pose karo" post, featuring her cat, perfectly encapsulates the essence of every pet owner ever. Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt has also been sharing pictures with her cat and all the posts have a common factor - they have our heart.

"A Cuddle A Day, Keeps The Vet Away": Baba Twinkdev

Twinkle Khanna brushed away all the myths and rumours about pets being coronavirus carriers, in a strongly-worded post. The author, who frequently shares pictures with her pets, wrote in her post: "There is no evidence that dogs and cats pass on Covid-19. Because of misleading posters and dubious sources of information, people are abandoning their pets! A cuddle a day keeps the doctor and the vet away, so do cuddle away."

Anushka + Virat + Pet Pooch =Too Much Love

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's Instagram profiles are flooded with love. We love their social media PDA. Another thing that we love about their social media profiles are the posts that feature the couple along with their pet pooch. Cute enough to melt your heart. Surely did melt ours.

Kriti And Phoebe's "Pawsome" Moments

Kriti Sanon is "in love" with Phoebe, and we are in love with their pictures. The Raabta actress frequently shares pictures with her furry friend and cute can't even begin to describe them. We just have to say one thing for Kriti Sanon and her pets, we woof you too.

Samantha And Hash Are A "Quaranteam"

South star Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her dog Hash make a great team and we couldn't have agreed more. The actress shares mushy posts with her pet pooch on Instagram and we have nothing but love for them.

More From The Kitty And Woof Gang

Athiya Shetty, Ira Khan, Mini Mathur and many other celebrities have been enjoying the lockdown with their respective pets.

Do you have a pet to accompany you or are you flying solo during lockdown? Tell us using the comments section below.