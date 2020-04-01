A Page From Anushka Sharma's 'Silver Linings' Playbook, Featuring Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma with Virat Kohli. (courtesy anushkasharma)

Anushka Sharma's latest Instagram entry demands everyone's attention for more than just one reason. To begin with, the actress posted a lovely photograph of herself along with her husband Virat Kohli and their pet pooch. Secondly, it comes with a beautifully written note, reflective of the current times and how it made her realise "what's truly important." A grateful Anushka wrote: "Every dark cloud had a silver lining. And this time, while it may seem like the worst time and in so many ways it actually is, has also forcefully made us all stop and deal with things we might have been running away from because either we were busy or it was convenient to say we were busy. If this time is respected for what it is, it will enable more light to shine through. This time has also made us all realise what's truly important. For me just having food, water and a roof over my head and the good health of my family seems most important. Everything else is a bonus that I bow my head in gratitude for."

The actress sent her prayers and wishes to those in need and added, "My prayers with them and their families. May everyone be safe and secure."

The Zero actress wrote in her post, "This need to stay at home with your loved ones has been forced upon the entire world but there is a deep lesson for us. There is a lesson to strive for work and life balance (I've valued and strived for this dearly for many years now), there is a lesson to devote more time in things that actually matter." She signed off the post, saying, "Today, when I'm surrounded by all the blessings in my life, I just want to tell everyone how much compassion I feel for everyone who I see suffer. I want to help as many possible in the best of my abilities."

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been keeping their fans updated. The couple have been actively sharing awareness messages and snippets from their quality time together.

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 2018 film Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The actress has not announced any upcoming projects as of now but her production house Clean Slate Films will back Netflix's web-series Mai.