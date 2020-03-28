Anushka Sharma Gives Virat Kohli A Haircut With Kitchen Scissors, "This Is What Quarantine Does To You," He Says

Anushka shared the video with this caption: "Meanwhile, in quarantine."

Anushka Sharma Gives Virat Kohli A Haircut With Kitchen Scissors, 'This Is What Quarantine Does To You,' He Says

Anushka Sharma just shared a video of Virat Kohli's hair-cutting session. In the scissors? Anushka Sharma. "This is what quarantine does to you. We allow things like this to happen," the cricketer says in the video, and then adds that the scissors are actually "Kitchen scissors." Anushka shared the video with this caption: "Meanwhile, in quarantine."

nushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have super hectic work schedules otherwise. Anushka was preoccupied with her production projects till production of all upcoming projects was recently put on hold. For Virat, the Indian Premier League (IPL) which was scheduled to begin from March 29 has been pushed.

