These 'Bear Cubs' On Shweta Bachchan's Couch Look Much Like Navya And Agastya

From Shweta Bachchan's Instagram (courtesy shwetabachchan)

Highlights Shweta shared an adorable pic of Navya and Agastya

She added an even more adorable caption

"Cubs," she wrote an added a super cute emoji

Shweta Bachchan's post for daughter Navya Naveli and son Agastya will melt the coldest of hearts. On Thursday afternoon, Shweta Bachchan spotted two "bear cubs" cuddling on the couch and couldn't resist clicking a photo. Any guesses who they could be? The correct answer is Navya and Agastya. On Instagram, Shweta shared an adorable photo of the siblings and added an even more adorable caption to it. Well, what's a Shweta Bachchan post without a touch of her signature sense of humour? "Cubs," she wrote an added a super cute emoji and added "(a little grizzly but great cuddlers)." Aww, how adorable is that?

In the photo, Navya and Agastya, twinning in white, can be seen posing for the in-house paparazzi - their mom Shweta.

Every now and then Shweta Bachchan checks into Instagram to share photos of her kids and special posts on birthdays and occasions.

Shweta Bachchan's Instagram is also a glimpse into her mom-life - some of her favourite memories include enjoying rainy afternoons with Agastya or clicking Navya at her candid best.

Shweta Bachchan is often spotted sending out huge shout outs to Navya, who is an entrepreneur. Navya Naveli Nanda graduated from New York's Fordham University last year, after which she started an online healthcare portal called Aara Health, along with co-founder Mallika Sahney. Aara Health is an initiative dedicated to raise awareness about women's health. Navya also recently launched another initiative called Aara Wellness. Meanwhile, Project Naveli aims to empower women by addressing the issue of gender inequality in India.