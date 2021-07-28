'Beautiful Women Can Run Businesses Too': Navya Naveli To 'Try In Bollywood' Comment

Navya Naveli shared this photo (courtesy navyananda)

Highlights Navya responded to a fan who asked her to join Bollywood

The user commented on a recent photo of Navya

"You should try in Bollywood too," Navya was told

Navya Naveli Nanda, take a bow. Navya is part of Bollywood's gen-next circle - she's Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter and friends with the likes of Suhana Khan, who aspires to be an actress, Shanaya Kapoor, who is soon to make her acting debut, and also Ananya Panday, who stepped into Bollywood in 2019. Unlike her contemporaries, Navya Naveli Nanda is an entrepreneur, who is a co-founder of Aara Health and the NGO Project Naveli. On Tuesday, Navya responded to an Instagram user, who complimented a recent photo of her as "beautiful" and told her she should consider joining Bollywood. Navya, who thanked the user, couldn't help but put her point across in her reply: "Thank you for your kind words but beautiful women can run businesses too." Mic drop.

Take a look at Navya's comment exchange here with the user, who told her: "You are beautiful, you should try in Bollywood too."

Meanwhile, here's how much love Navya's post received:

Navya Naveli Nanda graduated from New York's Fordham University last year, after which she started an online healthcare portal called Aara Health, along with co-founder Mallika Sahney. Aara Health is an initiative dedicated to raise awareness about women's health. Navya also recently launched another initiative called Aara Wellness. Meanwhile, Project Naveli aims to empower women by addressing the issue of gender inequality in India.

Navya passed out from New York's Fordham University last year ahead of which she went to Sevenoaks School, London with Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan. She even modelled for her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda's designer label in collaboration with designer Monisha Jaising in the year 2018.