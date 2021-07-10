Sunset Girl Navya Naveli Nanda Brings The Golden Hour Magic To Instagram

Navya Naveli Nanda shared this video (courtesy navyananda)

We know one more thing about Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda today - she is a sunset lover. Well, who isn't? Navya Naveli Nanda painted her Instagram feed with crimson hues on Saturday as she shared a bunch of photos from her sunset diaries. In Navya's latest album, she can be seen chilling on the roof of what appears to be the Bachchan residence in Mumbai - Jalsa. Navya smiles ear-to-ear in the photos, as she remains busy on her phone. A gorgeous sunset and stunning views of the sprawling beach form the post-card like backdrop of Navya's photos. She simply captioned her sunset post with the sunflower emoji.

Earlier this week, Navya shared glimpses of her day the at office. For the uninitiated, Navya Naveli Nanda graduated from New York's Fordham University last year after which she started an online healthcare portal called Aara Health, which is dedicated to raise awareness about women's health.

Navya went to Sevenoaks School, London with Shah Rukh Khan's son Aaryan. After starting Aara Health, Navya has also launched her new venture -Project Naveli - which aims to empower women by addressing the issue of gender inequality in India. She even modelled for her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda's designer label in collaboration with designer Monisha Jaising in the year 2018.