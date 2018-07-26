The Zoya Factor: Angad Bedi Joins Sonam Kapoor And Dulquer Salmaan's Film

Angad Bedi was recently seen in Soorma(Image courtesy: angadbedi)

Highlights Angad Bedi will reportedly start prepping for his character from August The Zoya Factor will be directed by Abhishek Sharma The film is scheduled to release on April 5

Angad Bedi has joined the cast of Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan's The Zoya Factor, stated a Mumbai Mirror report. Angad will reportedly play the former captain of the Indian cricket team, whom Dulquer Salmaan replaces in the course of the film, the Mumbai Mirror report added. Angad Bedi, who was recently seen in the sports biopic Soorma, will reportedly start prepping for The Zoya Factor from August. The 35-year-old actor, who had earlier portrayed the character of a cricketer in Amazon's web series Inside Edge, will reportedly take tips for the film from his cricketer father Bishan Singh Bedi.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, The Zoya Factor will be an onscreen adaptation of author Anuja Chauhan's 2008 novel of the same name. Speaking about his film in an interview to IANS, Abhishek Sharma had said: "The book has many layers, characters and tracks. Sonam is our Zoya Singh Solanki, an advertising agency executive. She was the first person that came to my mind as she's as bubbly as Zoya. Dulquer will play Nikhil Khoda, the captain of the Indian Cricket Team in the film. It's always great to work with Adlabs Films."

Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan had announced their association with the film on their respective Twitter handles earlier this year. Sonam Kapoor wrote: "Super happy to be a part of this unique story The Zoya Factor an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's bestseller. Releasing on April 5, 2019! Directed by Abhishek Sharma, co-starring Dulquer, Fox Star Hindi, Adlabs Films."

Super happy to be a part of this unique story #ZoyaFactor an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's bestseller. Releasing on April 5, 2019! Directed by #AbhishekSharma, co-starring @dulQuer@foxstarhindi#AdlabsFilmspic.twitter.com/Xz7G909VDF — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) March 13, 2018

Now this one is really special for me! Introducing #ZoyaFactor a movie based on Anuja Chauhan’s bestseller. Releasing on April 5, 2019! Co-starring @sonamakapoor, directed by #AbhishekSharma. #AdlabsFilms@foxstarhindipic.twitter.com/1dxzuYYysS — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) March 13, 2018

The Zoya Factor will reportedly go on floors at the end of this year. The film is scheduled to release on April 5.

The Zoya Factor will be Malayalam actor Dulquer's second Bollywood film. The actor is making his Bollywood debut with Irrfan Khan and Mithila Palkar's Karwan.

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor is having a wonderful year so far with two back-to back hits- Veere Di Wedding and Sanju. The actress has Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga in the pipeline.