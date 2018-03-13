Sonam Kapoor's Next Film Is The Zoya Factor. Dulquer Salmaan Co-Stars

Highlights
- "Super happy to be a part of this unique story," tweeted Sonam
- "Now this one is really special for me," said Dulquer
- The Zoya Factor releases on April 5 next year
Dulquer Salmaan also shared the big news on Twitter: "Now this one is really special for me! Introducing The Zoya Factor a movie based on Anuja Chauhan's bestseller. Releasing on April 5, 2019! Co-starring Sonam Kapoor, directed by Abhishek Sharma!"
Super happy to be a part of this unique story #ZoyaFactor an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's bestseller. Releasing on April 5, 2019! Directed by #AbhishekSharma, co-starring @dulQuer@foxstarhindi#AdlabsFilmspic.twitter.com/Xz7G909VDF— Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) March 13, 2018
Now this one is really special for me! Introducing #ZoyaFactor a movie based on Anuja Chauhan's bestseller. Releasing on April 5, 2019! Co-starring @sonamakapoor, directed by #AbhishekSharma. #AdlabsFilms@foxstarhindipic.twitter.com/1dxzuYYysS— dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) March 13, 2018
Meanwhile, Twitter is already excited about The Zoya Factor. "It's been a long wait to see this story on screen," read a tweet while another user added: "Dulquer is a super talented actor and we really, really wish that he sustains his great work in our Hindi films too. Great choice of talents with Sonam Kapoor being one of our best in the industry."
@dulQuer is a super talented actor and we really really wish that he sustains his great work in our Hindi films too. Great choice of talents with @sonamakapoor being one of our best in the industry— Francis Joseph (@francis_joseph) March 13, 2018
This should be fun! Good luck, Team #ZoyaFactor :)— Gautam Chintamani (@GChintamani) March 13, 2018
Yesssssssss!— Sonali Thakker (@SonaliThakker) March 13, 2018
Looking forward to this— Riya (@its_r_i__a_) March 13, 2018
Akshay Kumar's PadMan, which released last month, remains Sonam Kapoor's last film so far. Her upcoming films include Veere Di Wedding, which co-stars Kareena Kapoor and Swara Bhasker, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and the Sanjay Dutt biopic.
Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan's The Zoya Factor releases on April 5 next year.