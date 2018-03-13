Sonam Kapoor's Next Film Is The Zoya Factor. Dulquer Salmaan Co-Stars

The Zoya Factor is Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan's new film

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 13, 2018 12:15 IST
Sonam Kapoor's Next Film Is The Zoya Factor. Dulquer Salmaan Co-Stars

Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan introduce The Zoya Factor (courtesy sonamakapoor)

  1. "Super happy to be a part of this unique story," tweeted Sonam
  2. "Now this one is really special for me," said Dulquer
  3. The Zoya Factor releases on April 5 next year
The wait is finally over! Sonam Kapoor shared the details of her new film - The Zoya Factor - on Tuesday morning and we can't keep calm. The 32-year-old actress co-stars with actor Dulquer Salmaan in the movie, which will be directed by Abhishek Sharma, who has films like Tere Bin Laden and The Shaukeens on his resume. The Zoya Factor will be an onscreen adaptation of author Anuja Chauhan's 2008 novel of the same name. This is what Sonam Kapoor tweeted on Tuesday: "Super happy to be a part of this unique story. The Zoya Factor an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's bestseller. Releasing on April 5, 2019! Directed by Abhishek Sharma, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan."

Dulquer Salmaan also shared the big news on Twitter: "Now this one is really special for me! Introducing The Zoya Factor a movie based on Anuja Chauhan's bestseller. Releasing on April 5, 2019! Co-starring Sonam Kapoor, directed by Abhishek Sharma!"
 
 

Meanwhile, Twitter is already excited about The Zoya Factor. "It's been a long wait to see this story on screen," read a tweet while another user added: "Dulquer is a super talented actor and we really, really wish that he sustains his great work in our Hindi films too. Great choice of talents with Sonam Kapoor being one of our best in the industry."
 
 
 
 

Akshay Kumar's PadMan, which released last month, remains Sonam Kapoor's last film so far. Her upcoming films include Veere Di Wedding, which co-stars Kareena Kapoor and Swara Bhasker, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and the Sanjay Dutt biopic.

Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan is best known for films like OK Kanmani, Charlie, Ustad Hotel and Second Show. The Zoya Factor will mark his second Bollywood film after Karwaan, which is scheduled to release later this year.

Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan's The Zoya Factor releases on April 5 next year.
 

The Zoya FactorSonam Kapoor

